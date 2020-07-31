Shelby: Hot & Humid End to the Week

Expect plenty of sunshine and dry skies today. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index could climb to 105° at times.
A weak front will stall over the area this weekend leading to a few showers and storms, especially during the afternoon hours. It will still be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s each day.
In the tropics, we are watching Isaias which is expected to have impacts in the Bahamas today and along the east coast this weekend. There are two other areas of interest out in the Atlantic, but there are no Gulf threats expected in the next 5 days.
