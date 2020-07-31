SNAP demands tranparency from Archdiocese of New Orleans and Vatican

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Survivors of church sex abuse gathered in front of the Notre Dame Seminary this morning asking for a new level of transparency.
They say in 2019 the pope abolished what’s called the “Pontifical Secret” which they say should clear the way for church officials to open the books on abusive priests.
They say the Archdiocese of New Orleans has not been fully open about abusive priests ask they say victims and church members have a right to know.
“Bishops never willingly give up the secret archives of internal investigations and we believe that the pope lifting the veil in December will allow law enforcement to go in and seize the records,” says Kevin Bourgeois SNAP.
For its part, the Archdiocese put out a statement saying that barriers that restricted information about abuse getting to law-enforcement were lifted last year. But the church’s statement does not address SNAP’s request to make that information readily available to victims.
