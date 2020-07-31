St. Charles Catholic head football coach Frank Monica ready for a season like no other

LaPlace, La. (WVUE) - We're a little over month away from the prep football regular season kicking off, but right now that start is in doubt. All we do know is that practice can commence next Monday with pads and helmets, no hitting though.
“We’re excited about that. At least we have the right of passage to get the kids here, face-to-face. We can actually work them out, get in some drills. The weight room, a circuit kind of thing. A minimum of 25 players at one time. The fact that they can wear a helmet, and the fact they can use hand shields, that’s going to be priceless,” said SCC head coach Frank Monica.
St. Charles Catholic starts school in August, and the team will be back together. Positive signs for teenagers craving normalcy.
“My favorite thing to try to teach kids is structure, accountability. When they leave here, I hope they be on time, take orders, work hard, decent work ethic, and be a good father one day. I think that’s very, very important. I think it’s important to get them acclimated, back with their classmates, where they can socialize just a little bit. Because the three aspects, not just academically you press upon a kid, athletically, but the social aspect is very, very important,” said Monica.
This will be year 51 in coaching for Monica. Right now he's 71 years old. So he's seen it all. But this fall will be like no other.
“I’m one of those at-risk people. 71 going on 72 years of age. I like to think I have a high energy level, and still have a little left in the tank. I have to be very-very careful. I wear my mask daily, around the kids especially. Try to social distance, and do all the things they ask us to do. My bigger concern is the grind of the season, then being 71 years of age. I just hope I can handle that part of it,” said Monica.
