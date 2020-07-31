Ticketing and seating plan for LSU’s 2020 football season

Season ticketholders can choose to opt out of the 2020 season by donating their ticket costs and seat contributions to the Victory Fund at the Tiger Athletic Foundation. The Victory Fund has been set up to help support LSU Athletics during the financial challenges resulting from the spread of COVID-19. Choosing this tax-deductible option would also secure the opportunity to retain seats for 2021. LSU Athletics and TAF will provide more details on this offer in early August.