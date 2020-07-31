Zack: Hot, dry day to end the wettest July on record

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ironically we are rounding out July on a dry and hot note after experiencing the wettest July on record with over fifteen inches of rain this month.
Today’s highs will soar into the mid 90s with feels like readings closer to 105 during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Technically we are not under a heat advisory but of course you should always be taking those heat precautions at this time of year.
As we head into the weekend we will see some small changes to the forecast as a weak front gets close enough to the area to pop some downpours mainly during the afternoon hours. Both Saturday and Sunday bring about a 30-40% rain coverage to go along with a mixture of sun and heat. Highs for the weekend will be in the lower 90s.
Little day to day change is expected into next week as we remain pretty typical for early August weather. A daily mixture of sun and storms with highs in the 90s is about as normal as it gets at this time of the year.
Although the tropics are quite active to end July, we have no concerns for the Gulf of Mexico over the next week. Isaias will head up the East Coast this weekend into early next week and the other tropical waves behind it are of no concern at this time.
