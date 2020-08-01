Bengals offically sign quarterback Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals say they have officially signed No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow.
“That’s just a formality to me. I’m going to have to go out there and earn that paycheck every single day. That’s the part I’m looking forward to,” Burrow said during a Friday afternoon press conference.
With Burrow’s signing, all seven of Cincinnati’s 2020 draft picks now are under contract.
The contract they agreed upon is reportedly for $36.1 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Burrow’s deal will give him 100% of his $23.88 million signing bonus from Cincinnati within 15 days of executing his contract, says Schefter.
“I don’t plan on spending any contract money. I’ll live off my marketing money. I’ll let the contract money accrue in the bank.” Burrow said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.