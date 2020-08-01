It’s official! July 2020 was the wettest on record

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The year 2020 breaks another record and in this case it breaks the record for the wettest July ever.
A total of 15.22 inches of rain was recorded at the New Orleans International Airport site which is the official reporting location for the New Orleans metro.
Out of the entire month only 11 days experienced dry conditions with 19 days recording a trace or more of rainfall. In fact six days out of the month had over an inch of rain with the wettest day coming on the 28th when 3.33″ of rain fell.
We are currently on pace for the wettest summer ever if this wet pattern can continue into August. Records date back to 1946.
