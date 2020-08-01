Nicondra: A dry front moving in this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some sinking air kept rain to a minimum Saturday. Sunday will have many dry periods as well, but a combination of typical summer moisture and a summer front should allow for a few more storms on Sunday. Temperatures will remain seasonably hot in the low to middle 90s for highs, but a cold front that pushes through into Monday should take a bit of the edge off of the humidity and keep rain chances below normal for most of the week.
Isaias continues to ride along the east coast of Florida and should have little to no effect along the Northern Gulf of Mexico. As we move deeper into the heart of hurricane season the National Hurricane Center is also updating advisories on Tropical Depression 10 near the African Coast and watching an area of disturbed weather just north of the islands for development.
