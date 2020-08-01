Nicondra: A dry front moving in this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some sinking air kept rain to a minimum Saturday. Sunday will have many dry periods as well, but a combination of typical summer moisture and a summer front should allow for a few more storms on Sunday. Temperatures will remain seasonably hot in the low to middle 90s for highs, but a cold front that pushes through into Monday should take a bit of the edge off of the humidity and keep rain chances below normal for most of the week.