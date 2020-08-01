NOPD: 68-year-old man killed in traffic accident

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 68-year-old man was killed in a New Orleans East traffic accident.
The driver of was traveling west on Chef Highway approaching Cerise Street when he struck the man, who was crossing Chef Highway.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The accident is still under investigation. Blood and alcohol tests are pending.
The identity of the man has not been released. The exact time and cause of death is still being determined by the Coroner.
