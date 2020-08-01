UL assistant football coach dies after suffering heart attack at team workout Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) -UL Lafayette assistant football coach D.J. Looney died after collapsing at a team practice Saturday morning, according to KATC News in Lafayette.
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana Football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field.
UL Athletics released the following statement:
Looney, 31, was entering his third season on staff with the Ragin’ Cajuns, working specifically with the offensive line.
At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers.
Jay Walker, voice of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, said on Twitter, “I have no words.”
