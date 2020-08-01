UPDATE: Water main repair on Marconi Drive ‘unsuccessful’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The attempt to repair a damaged 30-inch water main on Marconi Drive was unsuccessful Friday.
The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has begun preparations for a more extensive approach next week, which may include replacing the damaged section of pipe.
During their efforts on Thursday and Friday, the SWBNO team found that the damage to the pipe, which is housed in a vault within the Orleans Canal levee, was more extensive and would require a larger repair.
The 30-inch main mostly serves the areas bounded by the 17th Street Canal, the Orleans Canal, Interstate 610 and Lake Pontchartrain.
Water pressure is stable.
