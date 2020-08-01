Zack: Storm chances return for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A new month brings a change to the weather pattern as our daily, storm chances are returning to the forecast this weekend.
For your Saturday expect a mixture of sun and clouds through the day with highs climbing into the low 90s. A weak front is dissipating across the northern half of the state which is providing the focus for storm development today. Some of those storms may creep into our area once daytime heating kicks in with the better chances at seeing rain being across the North Shore. Rain coverage will be around 40%.
Get used to the typical early August weather because this pattern is settling in for the long haul. Daily storm chances continue for the second half of the weekend going into most of next week. Highs each day will climb into the lower 90s. In fact, we are in the midst of our hottest two to three week stretch of the year climatologically speaking so highs in the lower 90s is certainly a treat.
Hurricane Isaias is making the turn north and will pass very close to Florida’s East Coast over the next 24 hours. The storm is then expected to impact North Carolina before carving a path across the Northeast next week. Elsewhere a weak depression has formed near the Cabo Verde Islands, this is of no concern for us. Looking at the first week of August the tropics look quiet for the Gulf and Caribbean.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.