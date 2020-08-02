LDH: More than 3,400 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 119,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Sunday, August 2, LDH reported the following cases of COVID-19 statewide.
· 119,747 positive cases
· 3,893 deaths
· 1,534 patients in hospitals
· 221 patients on ventilators
· 74,246 recovered (as of July 27)
Governor Edwards stresses that universal compliance for use of face coverings, social distancing and hand washing can prevent the state from moving back to Phase 1 or even Phase 0. No parishes are allowed an exemption to the mask mandate. Every parish has reached more than 100 positive cases per 100,000 residents.
Masks are required for anyone 8 years-old and above unless a health condition prohibits you from wearing one. Indoor social gatherings will be limited to 50 people.
Churches and essential businesses can still operate under the Phase 2 guidelines meaning more than 50 people will be allowed inside.
In Orleans Parish, no more than 25 people are allowed to gather inside.
Masks will be be required outdoors when you can not social distance from others.
These restrictions will remain in place until at least Aug. 7.
The Louisiana Department of Health updates its website most days at noon.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.