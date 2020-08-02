LSP: Hammond man killed in early morning car crash

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) -A Sunday morning car crash killed a Hammond resident, according to Louisiana State Police Troop L.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. on LA 22 west of LA 445 in Tangipahoa Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Damian C. Tenhaaf of Hammond.
Troopers determined that Tenhaaf was driving westbound on LA 22 in a Hyundai Sonata.
For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway and impacted several trees. Tenhaaf was improperly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.
He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but as part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was collected.
