MISSING: 14-year-old last seen in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person.
According to LPSO, Ryder Bishop, 14, was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, August 1. Bishop’s last known location was in Ashley Heights trailer park off of Buddy Ellis Road.
Bishop is 5′6 125 lbs., he has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and black high top Nike shoes.
He is still believed to be in Livingston Parish, no foul play is suspected at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.