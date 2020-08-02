Nicondra: Drier air for the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A strong storm blew through Sunday afternoon, but things settled down nicely afterward. Expect a few tranquil days with just a few spotty storms on Monday and even less coverage Tuesday as a deep trough allows some drier air to settle in over the region. The front will stall out over the area, but enough dry air moves in to keep rain coverage way down to almost nothing for the middle of the week. It will be slightly less humid as well making the heat a bit more bareable. Moisture will return by next weekend. Expect highs in the 90s near normal and lows in the mid to upper 70s. North of Lake Pontchartrain will be a bit cooler in the lower 70s.