Pelicans drop second straight with crushing defeat to Clippers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WAFB) - After winning all three of its scrimmages in the NBA bubble, the Pelicans have lost the first two games that counted, the latest being a 23-point blowout at the hands of the Clippers.
New Orleans (28-38) fell 126-103 to Los Angeles (45-21).
Paul George sank eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points on a night when the Clippers made a total of 25 shots from beyond the arc to break a franchise record. Kawhi Leonard added 24 points.
Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Pelicans with 15 points off the bench. Brandon Ingram added 14 points. Derrick Favors chipped in 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Zion Williamson was only 3-of-7 from the floor for seven points in a limited 14 minutes of play.
New Orleans committed 20 turnovers in the game.
The Pelicans next face Memphis on Monday, August 3.
