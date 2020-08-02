REPORT: LSU TE Jamal Pettigrew enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior tight end Jamal Pettigrew has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report by 247Sports that cited sources as providing the information.
The report stated Pettigrew classifies as a graduate transfer, so he will be eligible to play immediately if he decides to actually go to a new school. He retains the option to leave the portal and return to LSU this fall.
The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder from New Orleans played his prep football at St. Augustine. The former four-star recruit played in all 15 games on the national championship team. He had just one catch for a 1-yard loss.
Pettigrew missed the entire 2018 season with an injury. In 2017, he recorded one catch for 18 yards while playing in 13 games.
