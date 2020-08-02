Zack: Weak front brings storm chance today; lower humidity this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Anytime we can talk about a front in the first few days of August we get excited as it’s a reminder that fall is just around the corner, sort of.
Yes, a weak front is knocking on the door this morning which will lead to a mixture of sun and storms on this Sunday. About a 40% rain coverage is expected today with a few downpours possible as well. Highs will make it into the lower 90s with feels like readings just above 100.
The new work week brings some exciting changes as this front will dissipate along the coast allowing for a hint of lower humidity to filter into the region, especially north of the lake. Just seeing a small dip in the humidity values at this time of year makes a huge difference in the heat. Highs will remain in the mid 90s for much of the work week but feels like readings won’t get much about 100 due to the slightly, less humid conditions.
Looking out over the tropics the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean look void of any tropical concerns through the first week of August. Isaias has made the turn and will brings heavy rains up the East Coast this week. Elsewhere weak development is possible over the central Atlantic but that’s out in the middle of the ocean.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.