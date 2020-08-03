Archdiocese removes deacon from ministry following report of abuse

"The average age of someone who was sexually abused comes to terms with it and actually discloses it to someone is age 52, so, this happened 20 years ago, it's likely that individual is younger than the median age for a survivor to come forward, that's hopeful, very,very hopeful and I hope that speaks volumes to people who are still holding on to that secret and they don't need to anymore because there are resources for help," said Bourgeois.