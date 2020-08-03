Chalmette couple arrested after undercover drug bust

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) -A Chalmette couple was arrested July 31 on various narcotics charges following an undercover investigation conducted by the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.
Dwayne Thomas, 27, and Donisha Gresham, 25, of Livingston Avenue were both booked for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA (Ecstasy), possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, cruelty to a juvenile, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After obtaining information that Thomas and Gresham were involved in illegal drug activity in St. Bernard, Narcotics Unit agents and the Major Crimes Task Force opened an investigation.
Based on their findings, agents obtained a search warrant for the couple’s residence.
Agents recovered 958 Ecstasy tablets with a street value of $9,580; 79 grams of cocaine with a street value of $16,670; and 1,719 grams of marijuana with a street value of $34,380.
Agents also recovered drug paraphernalia and more than $5,800 in cash.
