City council hold special meeting to discuss a safe reopening of schools

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Council members heard today from New Orleans Public Schools, the Archdiocese of New Orleans and health officials about school reopening.
Council members expressed their concerns for the safety of students and faculty while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Henderson Lewis, said students will return to school with a virtual learning model.
School leaders will meet again with health officials at the end of August to asess the COVID-19 situation. If it’s possible, students could return to school buildings in September.
Council members had a lot of questions about whether New Orleans public school students are equipped to begin learning virtually. Dr. Lewis says while Chromebooks have been ordered to fill the gap of technology, there’s still a small gap to fill with connectivity for every student.
“We made a lot of progress because our schools have worked aggressively to close the gap around chrome books and laptops and also closing the gap around connectivity, but those solutions that we have in place right now are pretty much one year contracts because we are doing this for the upcoming school year,” says Dr. Henderson Lewis.
As the meeting went on, the group ‘Stand up Louisiana’ rallied on the steps of City Hall, demanding a safe reopening of schools.
Catholic School Superintendent Dr. RaeNell Houston was not present at the virtual council meeting, but did send a statement.
The Catholic School plan is for students to return to school buildings and learn in-person, but parents will have the choice of virtual learning if they don't feel comfortable.
Still, all school districts have agreed to follow both the state and CDC safety guidelines throughout the upcoming school year.
