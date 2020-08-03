Hot and dry week ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dry air will pour into the area for the rest of the week. Little if any rain is expected into Friday. It will be predictably hot by August standards with highs in the lower to mid 90s. The humidity will be a bit lower so that will keep the heat index close to 100 but not much more.
Humidity returns for the weekend with a few spotty storms possible. No widespread storm activity is expected. The heat index will likely reach 105 by the weekend and maybe a bit higher.
No tropical systems are expected to impact the Gulf of Mexico this week.
