Man injured in Central City shooting
Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and South Claiborne Avenue. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | August 3, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 6:37 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Central City that left one man injured Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and South Claiborne Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

