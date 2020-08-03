Man injured in Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Central City that left one man injured Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and South Claiborne Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
