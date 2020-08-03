Saints players complete their week of COVID-19 testing with zero positive tests

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints players completed their week of COVID-19 testing with zero positive tests. That’s according to FOX 8 Sports/The Athletic’s Jeff Duncan.
All 80 players on the roster are expected to report to the team facility today for conditioning work.
Duncan also reported of the roughly 180 Tier 1 & Tier 2 members of the Saints football operations staff, only two tested positive: a member of the strength and conditioning staff; and a member of the support staff.
By NFL rules, the Saints can start padded practices on Aug. 17.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.