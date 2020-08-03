Shelby: Hot, Dry, & Sunny Week Ahead

A typically hot, sunny pattern is on tap for the week. This is usually the hottest time of the year around here, so not really a surprise.
Highs will reach the mid 90s each afternoon with little, if any, cooling rain. You may notice slightly lower humidity by mid-week, but it will still feel quite hot.
Moisture gradually returns by late week and into the weekend. This will bring back a chance for daily pop-up storms and drop temperatures a couple of degrees.
There are no tropical threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
