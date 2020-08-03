S&WB to make second attempt at Marconi Dr. water main repair beginning Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Beginning Tuesday, Sewerage and Water Board will make a second attempt at making repairs to a large water main on Marconi Drive and the project may cause some issues for Lakeview residents.
Last week, crews attempted to make repairs to the 30-inch water main but learned that the damage to the pipe, which is housed in a vault within the Orleans Canal levee was more extensive than they originally thought.
S&WB warns that on Tuesday and Wednesday, residents in Lakeview may experience low water pressure while the repairs are being made. They hope to be able to keep the water pressure above 20 psi so that a boil water advisory will not have to be issued.
