VIDEO: NOPD makes arrest after vehicle caught driving in circles on Magazine St.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says at least one person is facing charges for an incident caught on camera in the Irish Channel.
In a video posted to Facebook, you can see the cars spinning in circles at the intersection of Magazine Street and St. Andrew Street Sunday night.
NOPD says they responded to a complaint of cars driving recklessly and blocking traffic. When they arrived they had to disperse a small crowd.
Officers arrested one person for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and drug and weapons charges.
NOPD is working to determine whether additional suspects can be identified and charged.
