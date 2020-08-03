VIDEO: NOPD makes arrest after vehicle caught driving in circles on Magazine St.

VIDEO: NOPD makes arrest after vehicle caught driving in circles on Magazine St.
The New Orleans Police Department says at least one person is facing charges for an incident caught on camera in the Irish Channel. (Source: Facebook)
By Tiffany Baptiste | August 3, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 5:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says at least one person is facing charges for an incident caught on camera in the Irish Channel.

Just another Saturday night .. no need for TV when you live on magazine st .. Magazine n st Andrew..

Posted by Heather Macfarlane on Saturday, August 1, 2020

In a video posted to Facebook, you can see the cars spinning in circles at the intersection of Magazine Street and St. Andrew Street Sunday night.

NOPD says they responded to a complaint of cars driving recklessly and blocking traffic. When they arrived they had to disperse a small crowd.

Officers arrested one person for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and drug and weapons charges.

NOPD is working to determine whether additional suspects can be identified and charged.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.