WATCH LIVE 10 a.m: New Orleans City Council presentation on school reopenings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Council has called a special virtual meeting to discuss school reopening amidst COVID-19 on Monday, August 3 at 10 a.m.
The meeting will include several presentations from education officials addressing safety concerns and back-to-school plans for students and educators returning from summer break.
Presentations will include New Orleans Public Schools, the Archdiocese of New Orleans - Office of Catholic Schools, Ochsner Health, Children’s Hospital New Orleans, the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Youth and Families, Our Voice Nuestra Voz, Step Up Louisiana, Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children, and United Teachers of New Orleans.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.