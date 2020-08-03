WATCH LIVE 12 p.m: New Orleans parents rally to demand safe reopening of schools

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Step Up Louisiana and NOLA Village will host a press conference and rally to demand safe reopening of schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents of public school students have several demands including:
- No reopening until the scientific data supports it-
- Police-free schools
- All schools must be supported to function as community schools with adequate numbers of counselors and nurses and community/parent outreach workers
- Safe conditions including lower class sizes, PPE, cleaning, testing, and other key protocols
- Support for our communities and families, including canceling rents and mortgages, a moratorium on evictions/foreclosures, providing direct cash assistance to those not able to work or who are unemployed, and other critical social needs
- Moratorium on new charter or voucher programs and standardized testing
- Massive infusion of federal money to support the reopening funded by taxing billionaires and Wall Street
