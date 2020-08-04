Actor Tom Hanks: Shame on you for not wearing a mask

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tom Hanks had a simple message during a recent interview with Men’s Health.
When it comes to wearing a mask: “Don’t be a *****,” the actor said.
He made the comment in July while promoting his latest movie “Greyhound.” He said he’s concerned about people who are not wearing masks as some states across the country return to the new normal.
“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” he said in the Men’s Health article. “Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you. Don’t be a *****, get on with it, do your part.”
Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive for COVID-19 in March. They have undergone antibody testing in hopes of helping find a vaccine.
The conflict over masks has been politicized and even led to violence. A man was killed outside of a Los Angeles grocery story over masks, according to police.
Most recently, a man entered a New Orleans East convenience store and clerks asked him to leave because he was not wearing a mask. He returned with a gun and opened fire in the store. No one was injured.
