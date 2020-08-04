August heat won’t let up

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It stays hot and mostly dry for the rest of the week. The humidity will not be too high so the heat index will mostly be around 100 degrees. More humidity over the weekend and early next week will push levels back to around 105 during the heat of the afternoon.
Rain looks sparse over the next week as well. It should be dry to mostly dry into Friday. A couple of spotty storms may be around over the weekend but it won’t be until next week that there’s enough moisture to bring back scattered afternoon storms.
The tropics are quiet and no systems are threatening the Gulf of Mexico.
