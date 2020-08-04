Bruce: Another Dry August Day-Hot But Not So Humid

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another dry August day, although hot, we will see a bit less humidity. Highs will top out to near 95° as lows will be a tad cooler. Some upper 60s north shore and lower 70s south. This dry trend will continue through the end of the week as we have a rare dry northwesterly flow. Enjoy the dry out as we need it. July brought record rain of over 15+ inches of rain.