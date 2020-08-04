Fast start to Hurricane Season 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Since 1966 we have been able to monitor storms with satellites giving us a good idea of their intensity from start to finish. The most accurate representation of a storm's intensity is the accumulated cyclone energy known as ACE.
ACE is a wind energy index. The more intense a storm is the higher the ace will be which often times correlates with storm duration as well.
As of August 3rd, 2020 is the fifth fastest start to the season as defined by ACE. 1966, 2005, 2008 and 1996 are the only years with faster starts.
So far nine storms have formed and two of those have been hurricanes-Hanna and Isaias.
Data provided by Dr. Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University.
