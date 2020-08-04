JPSO searching for person of interest in Metiarie homicide

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in connection with a homicide in Metairie.
Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Dora Pineda.
Around 6 p.m. on July 29, a man was found inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigatiors believe that Pineda may have information that will be helpful to the investigation.
Pineda is believed to still be in the Metairie area.
Anyone who has any information about the homicide investigation or the whereabouts of Pineda are asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Division at (504) 364-5300.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.