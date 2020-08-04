LSU begins fall football practice on Aug. 17

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU football practices will begin on Aug. 17, and go until the opening game. SEC schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time.
Five-day acclimatization period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.
Last week the SEC announced its intention to begin the 2020 season on September 26 as it continues to monitor developments around COVID-19.
From August 7-16 schools are permitted to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs.
