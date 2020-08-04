Police: Laplace man burglarized 8 vehicles wearing only underwear

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) -A man who was caught on surveillance cameras at a Laplace business wearing only underwear was arrested last week for allegedly smashing car windows.
Harley D. Atkinson, 35, of LaPlace, was arrested July 31 in connection to several vehicle burglaries at a LaPlace business.
On Sunday, July 26 officers responded to the 600 block of East Airline Highway in reference to burglarized vehicles.
Officers discovered eight vehicles at the business had broken windows and were burglarized.
Reviewing video surveillance at the business, officers observed a male, later identified as Atkinson, wearing only underwear walking around the facility. Based on further investigation, officers developed Atkinson as a suspect.
Atkinson was charged with eight counts of simple burglary - motor vehicle and unauthorized entry of a place of business (felony).
Atkinson is being held in custody in lieu of a $140,000 bond. He has been arrested seven times since 2017.
