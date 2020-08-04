Proposed dump and new development off Dove Park on zoning agenda Tuesday

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany zoning commission is scheduled to take up two controversial projects Tuesday night including one which could set the stage for a landfill north of Lacombe.
At one time it was one of the few car race tracks in the area but tonight the St. Tammany zoning commission will consider approving a landfill on this 104 acre site north of I-12 and it has stirred some controversy.
The group ‘Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany has sent a letter to parish president Mike Cooper urging him to reject the zoning change which they say goes against the parish as comprehensive zoning plan. The group says this debate is reminiscent of a similar landfill proposal in Lacombe more than 11 years ago which sparked outcry.
Parish president Mike Cooper says there is a process in place that will be followed.
“I am hoping that the public voices her opinion to the zoning commission gets all their information and send a recommendation to the parish council,” said Cooper.
In addition to the landfill proposal, St. Tammany zoning is also considering a new 82 acre subdivision off Dove Park Road in Mandeville tonight. Many have concerns about drainage and traffic concerns which the developers hope to address.
Tuesday night’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at St. Tammany Parish headquarters on Koop Drive in Mandeville.
