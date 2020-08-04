Shelby: Hot & Dry Conditions Continue

Thanks to ample dry air, little rain is expected for the rest of the week. We’ll be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s, but that’s typical for early August. The humidity will be a bit lower than usual, though, so that will keep the heat index close to 100.
Humidity returns for the weekend with a few spotty afternoon storms possible. No widespread storm activity is expected. The heat index will likely climb back to at least the 105 range by the weekend.
No tropical systems are expected to impact the Gulf of Mexico this week.
