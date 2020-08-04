SPD searching for runaway 16-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Natoya Dixon?
Natoya, 16, was reported as a runaway by family members on July 24.
She was last seen in the 900 block of Huntington Lane on the 24th.
Officers do not have a description of the last outfit she was seen in.
Natoya is 5'2" and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with any information on Natoya’s whereabouts are asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or call Detective Gaddy at (318) 673-7020.
