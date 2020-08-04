VIDEO: Jefferson Parish healthcare workers honored with street dedication

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, and East Jefferson General Hospital celebrated a street dedication ceremony Tuesday honoring all healthcare workers and first responders who devote their lives to ensuring the health, safety, and wellness of the community.
Local Artist Madi Hannan painted the “Healthcare Heroes Way” traffic control box on the West Esplanade neutral ground.
Jefferson Parish wishes to honor healthcare heroes in an ever-present manner so that their daily sacrifices may always be remembered and may serve as a continued source of inspiration, strength, courage, and hope for our community, for future generations, and for the healthcare heroes to come.
