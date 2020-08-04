14-year-old kills teen girl in tragic North Shore crash, sheriff’s office says

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old girl died Monday (Aug. 3) evening after a crash that occurred in the Pearl River area.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Teal Road around 4 p.m. Investigators said a 14-year-old boy was driving a pickup truck down a private roadway when he approached a lock gate.
Two 16-year-old girls were with an ATV on the opposite side of the gate. One of the girls was driving the ATV and the second girl was standing beside it. For an unknown reason, the truck struck the gate, pushing it into the ATV and the two girls, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The girl that was seated on the ATV at the time sustained what is believed to be minor injuries and was brought by family members to a local hospital, officers said.
The second girl sustained critical injuries and was brought by medical personnel to a local hospital.
She was then airlifted to a South Shore hospital where she died. This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information will be provided at this time, the STPSO said.
