Big 12 Board of Directors: Conference will adopt ‘9+1’ football schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Big 12 Board of Directors has announced Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season, with nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent.
A release posted by the Big 12 states the start of Conference play will be solidified in the coming weeks, with an anticipated start sometime between mid- to late-September, with the expectation that non-conference games are contested prior to beginning league games.
Officials say this schedule provides flexibility to the conference to potentially move the Big 12 Championship game back to December 12th or 19th.
“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”
