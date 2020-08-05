Bruce: The Dry Start To August Continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The dry start to August continues through the end of the week. A dry flow from the north is allowing sunny skies, and even a bit less humidity to ride into the area. This dry trend continues into Saturday. By late weekend and next week we will get back to the more typical afternoon summer regime. That means spotty pm showers and thunderstorms. Temps will stay on the hot side in the 93-95° range.