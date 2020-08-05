La. Dept. of Education; governor’s office supplying one million masks and PPE as schools reopen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Education announced Wednesday that it is partnering with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and parish emergency management directors to ensure students and educators have the personal protective equipment they need to begin the new school year.
GOHSEP is providing school systems, non-public schools and early childhood centers with PPE, including a combined one million masks.
”It is critically important for us to protect our young people as schools begin to operate in the fall,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “Face coverings are an important part of the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are included in a mandate set by Gov. Edwards earlier this month.
We are proud to be a part of making these resources available on campuses across the state.””I’m grateful for this partnership that will help supply our schools with PPE as they begin the important work of educating students,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “We’re in uncharted territory and we need all hands on deck to safely reopen schools.
School systems, non-public schools and early childhood centers will be provided with:
- At least one cloth (reusable/washable) mask for each student and faculty member
- At least 2,000 additional disposal masks for visitors, students or faculty who may forget their mask
- At least three thermometers per school
