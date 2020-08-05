LSP investigation results in several insurance fraud arrests across multiple parishes

On July 28 in EBR Parish, LSP troopers arrested Kentrell Collins, 33, of Mobile, Ala., on charges of filing or maintaining false public records and insurance fraud. Officials with LSP say Collins filed a false police report to support a claim that various items were stolen from an apartment in which he no longer lived. Police say Collins reported the theft to American Bankers Insurance Company and gave them false receipts to support his claim. On July 21, an arrest warrant was put out for Collins. He surrendered to LSP on July 28 and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.