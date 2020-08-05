LSU LB Travez Moore posts on social media how COVID-19 affected his body

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior linebacker Travez Moore is typically a happy and energetic guy who has a knack for finding a camera and yelling into it.
However, early on the morning of Tuesday, August 4, the 6-foot-4 edge rusher posted a message on Twitter that he lost nearly 30 pounds because of COVID-19.
He said he lost his appetite, could hardly eat because he could barely breathe, and added he couldn’t smell or taste food.
Moore is encouraging everyone to stay home.
