NOPD investigating shooting on America St.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured.
NOPD was contacted by a local hospital after a man arrived by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound.
Through their investigation, they were later able to determine that the shooting occurred in the 4300 block of America Street.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
If anyone has any information into the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
