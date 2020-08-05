NOPD shooting on I-10 West near Franklin Ave. leaves man injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-10 West that forced officers to shut down traffic Wednesday.
NOPD was contacted by a local hospital around 1:15 p.m. after a man arrived by private conveyance suffering from gunshot wound.
It was later learned that the incident occurred in the westbound lane of I-10 near Franklin Avenue.
Officers shut down I-10 West between Chef Menteur Highway and Franklin Ave. for about and hour to investigate the shooting. The interstate has since been reopened.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
