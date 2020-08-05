NOPD: One man injured after Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of St. Andrew Street of the Central City neighborhood.
The shooting occurred at around 6:40 p.m.
The man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Through investigation, police determined this was an aggravated battery by shooting.
Anyone with additional information into this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
